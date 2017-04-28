The global home textiles market, which offers a wide range of household textiles products from carpets to bedsheets to curtains etc., is witnessing steady growth driven by factors like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity towards household furnishing. Details about the boom of the global home textiles market and how India is set to become world's largest home textiles supplier are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005113/en/

Overview of the global home textiles market (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes. Register today to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Global Home Textiles Market Expects Promising Future

The home textiles sector is becoming one of the most lucrative business segments in the global textiles industry, thanks to the soaring demand for household textiles products across the world. The market size of global home textiles was valued at approximately USD 96 billion in 2016. The total retail value of the global home textiles sector is expected to reach USD 131.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 3.5%.

Currently, China, the US, and Europe are dominating the global home textiles market as the largest consumers, while Asian countries such as China, India, and Pakistan are some of the largest suppliers for the global home textiles market.

Connect with over 11,000 kitchen textiles companies listed on BizVibe

India Sets to Become Number One Supplier in Global Home Textile Market

India's home textiles industry was estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 5.29 billion by the end of 2018. Apart from being the top supplier for the US, the world's biggest home textile consuming market, India is also responsible for over 21% of the towels and 19% of bed linen in the global home textile market.

With newly launched government initiatives, which aims to further help India's home textile sector in terms of creating more jobs, earning more foreign exchange and investing for new technology and innovation, India is likely to become the world's largest home textile producer in coming years.

Connect with over 13,000 textiles companies in India listed on BizVibe

Connecting with textiles companies on BizVibe

In addition to the home textiles sector, BizVibe is also home to over 150,000 textiles and apparel companiesacross all sectors. Connecting with any of these companies is simple thanks to the aggregating, categorizing and parsing of data from thousands of sources using machine learning tools and several sophisticated algorithms. This advanced match-making program provides the user with a full set of inbuilt tools designed to connect like-minded business with one another.

BizVibe allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners around the world.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to over 7 million+ company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005113/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com