Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antireflective Coatings Market by Technology and Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report to their offering.

The global antireflective coatings market is expected to reach $4,858 million by 2022 from $2,818 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2016 to 2022. Antireflective coatings are optical coatings designed to reduce reflection through optical surfaces. These coatings provide enhanced vision and contrast when used in typical imaging systems or complex systems such as telescopes or solar panels. In addition, they efficiently boost transmission through lens surface. When used in eyewear, antireflective coatings provide clear sharp vision and provide resistance to scratches, water, and dust. Antireflective glasses protect eyes from glare when working on computers for long hours and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

The growth of the antireflective coatings market is driven by rise in demand for antireflective coatings from the eyewear photovoltaics industry rise in adoption from the construction industry. However, high cost associated with the products and lack of awareness among consumers & service providers restrain the market growth. Moreover, ongoing advancements in the antireflective coatings market, such as development of improved coatings that provide better power output in solar panels, self-cleaning coatings, or coatings with improved durability, are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for its growth.

Recent advancements in the antireflective coatings market include the development of antireflective coatings to be used in glasses having lenses made of plastics. Plastic is gradually replacing glass as a lens material, and thus R&D activities focused on producing antireflective coatings for plastic lenses have also increased. Researchers from the Fraunhofer Society exhibited these new coatings at the K 2016 Trade Fair, held in Düsseldorf.

Companies Mentioned

Essilor International

Carl Zeiss AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Honeywell International

PPG Industries

Hoya Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Optical Coatings Japan

Rodenstock GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Antireflective Coatings Market, By Technology

Chapter 5 Antireflective Coatings Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Antireflective Coatings Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2kqfz3/antireflective.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005815/en/

