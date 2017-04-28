IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Westerner Park and the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to provide ticketing services. Each year, Westerner Park hosts more than 1,500 events and receives 1.5 million visitors. Westerner Park is a gathering place of events both large and small for over 125 years with more than 20 different venue spaces, 4,200 parking stalls, 99-unit full-service RV Park and the host facility of Red Deer Rebel's 2017-2018 WHL season. The new partnership offers the organization the opportunity to leverage Spectra's industry-leading online and digital ticketing and Access Management as well as form a regional ticketing service for the Province of Alberta, called Tickets Alberta.

"We're excited to work with Spectra Ticketing, in partnership with Westerner Park, for this new era in Rebels Hockey," said Dean Williams, VP, Marketing & Sales for Red Deer Rebels. "This change represents a new level of service for Season Ticket Members that begins immediately."

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, with its Paciolan Platform, will power several opportunities for season ticket holders that haven't been previously available. With online access throughout the season, Red Deer Rebels fans will be able to email transfer tickets; renew their season tickets and playoff tickets online; have access to payment plans; and donate unused tickets to a Rebels-approved nonprofit organization. Rebels fans and event goers will also receive email notifications for upcoming events, presales, and community initiatives.

"Westerner Park is proud to introduce a new ticketing system called Tickets Alberta to our facility that offers customers safe, quick, reliable and user-friendly experience when purchasing tickets, including two of our major events Westerner Days and Agri-Trade," said Ben Antifiaff, CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park. "The reputation of Spectra Ticketing among the WHL and experience with similar venues makes us confident that they will be a great partner moving forward."

Westerner Park and Red Rebels have launched their own regional ticketing service called Tickets Alberta to provide Alberta-area venues with ticketing services powered by Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. Spectra has helped launch five regional ticketing businesses since 2015, including ICtickets (Idaho), Owensboro Tickets (Western Ky.), Ticket Star (Green Bay, Wis.) Cape Fear Tix (Fayetteville, N.C.) and Empire State Tickets (Mohawk Valley, N.Y.). Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement currently powers 19 regional ticketing services throughout North America that operate across arenas, theatres, performing arts centers, convention centers and universities in their respective markets.

The Sutter Family has owned the Red Deer Rebels since 1999. Multiple family members and generations have been involved with the Rebels ever since, both on staff and on the ice.

"We are excited to partner with Westerner Park to enhance their ticketing operations and provide a fan-friendly experience. It's fantastic to be involved with the Red Deer Rebels, a company with such a rich history and personal commitment from the Sutter Family. They raise the bar for leadership and ingenuity in the WHL, just as we at Spectra Ticketing continually strive for innovation in the industry," said Kim Damron, President and COO at Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Spectra is a proven leader throughout arenas in Canada and teams in the Western Hockey League, and we are thrilled to create a new and exciting relationship in Alberta that provides the best experience for fans of live entertainment and events."

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is the market leader for the Canadian Hockey League, providing ticketing services for 14 teams including:

Brandon Wheat Kings

Everett Silvertips

Halifax Mooseheads

Kelowna Rockets

Kitchener Rangers

London Nights

Oshawa Generals

Ottawa 67s

Prince George Cougars

Red Deer Rebels

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds

Spokane Chiefs

Victoria Royals

Windsor Spitfires

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 36 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, the expert in hosting and entertainment through its Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

