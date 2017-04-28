

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.



Bush was admitted to the hospital for observation earlier this month due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.



'President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,' Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.



Bush was previously admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital in January to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.



