Global Mobile Crane Market 2017-2021: Rising Use of Telematics & Growing Popularity of Telescopic Crawlers -- Research and Markets

The global mobile crane market to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile crane market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by the vendors and the overall market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is rising use of telematics. This global positioning system (GPS)-based technology offers many benefits to equipment owners and fleet managers. Only big players have implemented this technology until recently. However, with the advances in the technology, rental companies of all sizes have begun using it. While cost plays a big role in any organization, the advantages of telematics such as increased operational efficiency and profitability are pushing firms to adopt this technology.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased infrastructure-based development. The increased construction spending globally is mainly due to the demographic changes, which are likely to fluctuate across countries, influencing both the amount and type of infrastructure spending. Growing older populations in Western Europe and Japan, for example, are expected to require more medical service facilities, while nations in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and numerous parts of APAC are anticipated to require more schools and better transportation facilities to support the increasing number of younger people.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Increased infrastructure-based development

Demand from utilities sector

Expansion in industrial construction and maintenance

Growth in power distribution

Market challenges

Stringent emission norms

Lack of skilled and qualified crane operators

Growing cost of compliance

Used and spurious equipment

Market trends

Rising use of telematics

Growing popularity of telescopic crawlers

Demand for mobile tower cranes

Rise in demand for energy-efficient mobile cranes

Key vendors

Liebherr Group

Manitowoc

XCMG

Tadano

Terex

Other prominent vendors

Action Construction Equipment

Altec Industries

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

Böcker Maschinenwerke

Broderson Manufacturing

Elliott Equipment

Escorts Group

FURUKAWA UNIC

Hitachi Construction Machinery

J C Bamford Excavators

KATO HEAVY INDUSTRIES CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

Komatsu

Konecranes

Link-Belt

Liugong Machinery

LOCATELLI CRANE

Manitex

Marchetti Autogru

SANY GROUP

SENNEBOGEN

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane

