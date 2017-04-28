Global Mobile Crane Market 2017-2021: Rising Use of Telematics & Growing Popularity of Telescopic Crawlers -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Crane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global mobile crane market to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile crane market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by the vendors and the overall market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is rising use of telematics. This global positioning system (GPS)-based technology offers many benefits to equipment owners and fleet managers. Only big players have implemented this technology until recently. However, with the advances in the technology, rental companies of all sizes have begun using it. While cost plays a big role in any organization, the advantages of telematics such as increased operational efficiency and profitability are pushing firms to adopt this technology.
According to the report, one driver in market is increased infrastructure-based development. The increased construction spending globally is mainly due to the demographic changes, which are likely to fluctuate across countries, influencing both the amount and type of infrastructure spending. Growing older populations in Western Europe and Japan, for example, are expected to require more medical service facilities, while nations in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and numerous parts of APAC are anticipated to require more schools and better transportation facilities to support the increasing number of younger people.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Increased infrastructure-based development
- Demand from utilities sector
- Expansion in industrial construction and maintenance
- Growth in power distribution
Market challenges
- Stringent emission norms
- Lack of skilled and qualified crane operators
- Growing cost of compliance
- Used and spurious equipment
Market trends
- Rising use of telematics
- Growing popularity of telescopic crawlers
- Demand for mobile tower cranes
- Rise in demand for energy-efficient mobile cranes
Key vendors
- Liebherr Group
- Manitowoc
- XCMG
- Tadano
- Terex
Other prominent vendors
- Action Construction Equipment
- Altec Industries
- BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
- Böcker Maschinenwerke
- Broderson Manufacturing
- Elliott Equipment
- Escorts Group
- FURUKAWA UNIC
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- J C Bamford Excavators
- KATO HEAVY INDUSTRIES CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
- Komatsu
- Konecranes
- Link-Belt
- Liugong Machinery
- LOCATELLI CRANE
- Manitex
- Marchetti Autogru
- SANY GROUP
- SENNEBOGEN
- Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
