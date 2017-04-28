Technavio analysts forecast the global laboratory furniture in the education marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global laboratory furniture in the educationmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the implementation of software-defined storage solutions among enterprises worldwide.

The trend for ergonomically designed furniture attributes to the market growth. Recently, it has been observed that educators are paying close attention to the evolving needs of their students and teachers in terms of seating arrangements as they are becoming more concerned about the adverse effects of unsuitable and uncomfortable desks and chairs used in laboratories.

Technavio education analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global laboratory furniture in educationmarket:

Rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture/adjustable furniture

Instructors/educators are paying close attention to the needs of students and teachers in terms of seating arrangements. This is because they are concerned about the ill effects of unsuitable and uncomfortable desks and chairs in laboratories or classrooms as they affect the physical health of users overall.

Jhansi Mary, a lead schools and college essentials research analyst at Technavio, says, "In K-12 laboratories, apart from ergonomics, the safety of students also play a significant role in laboratories. Hence, ergonomically designed furniture developed from eco-friendly materials will experience a surge in demand.

Large-scale adoption of new learning methodologies

New methodologies such as blended learning and flip classrooms will increase the demand for improved and modern furniture during the forecast period. Flipped classroom is a learning model that explains how to spend time for both in and out of class to transfer the knowledge from educator to student.

"The flexible environment is the benefit offered by flipped classroom. Students can choose the environment they wish to learn direct learning. Flipped classrooms offer students to learn from educators in a way that maximum learning gap is filled to ensure that student has maximum takeaways," adds Jhansi.

Consistent demand from K-12 segment

In the US, K-12 student population will continue to be close to 20% of the country's population during the forecast period, indicating stable growth in enrolments. This will lead to more construction activity in the academic segment. In addition, the initiatives undertaken by the US government such as Common Core State Standard (CCSS), Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), and Connect-Ed have mandated institutions to change their learning process strategies.

Top vendors:

Hanson Lab Furniture

Labochema

LabGuard

BMC Office Furniture

SIMFA Scientific Supplies

