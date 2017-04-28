For a Decade, Perceval Has Optimized the Surgical Approach to Aortic Valve Replacement

LivaNova, PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, announced today that the company will unveil three data presentations on the PercevalTM sutureless valve at the upcoming American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) Centennial meeting, which will be held from April 29 May 3, 2017 in Boston. The data presentations showcase Perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement (AVR) patients.

This year, the annual AATS meeting celebrates 100 years of the conference and the specialty of cardiothoracic surgery. Along with the commemoration of a century of AATS, LivaNova marks 10 years of clinical use with the Perceval valve for patients in need of AVR and more than 30 years of innovation in cardiac surgery.

"Since its introduction a decade ago, Perceval has provided surgeons with an innovative, safe and effective aortic valve replacement solution that can lead to enhanced patient outcomes. As the only truly sutureless surgical aortic valve replacement option, Perceval has been used for simple to complex patient types," said Bart Meuris, M.D., Ph.D., UZ Leuven, Belgium.

The Perceval valve optimizes the overall surgical approach for cardiac surgeons by enhancing the speed and efficiency of procedures while providing excellent hemodynamic performance. It has been implanted in more than 20,000 patients in over 310 hospitals in 34 countries across the world.

"With more than three decades of innovation in cardiac surgery, LivaNova is committed to developing innovative solutions, like Perceval, which is the only truly sutureless valve for AVR, and expanding our extensive portfolio of advanced technologies," said Brian Duncan, M.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs, Cardiac Surgery at LivaNova. "Looking ahead to the next 50 years, we strive to continue leading the advancement of innovative cardiac surgery solutions to improve the lives of patients around the world."

In addition to recognizing 10 years of clinical use with Perceval, LivaNova celebrates key milestones in cardiac surgery innovation:

700,000 patients treated with Inspire oxygenators

30 years of Carbomedics prostheses

10 years of clinical follow-up with Solo Smart stentless heart valves

Three presentations related to Perceval will occur during the AATS meeting:

Tuesday, May 2

"Prospective U.S. IDE Trial of a New Sutureless Aortic Bioprosthesis in Standard Risk Surgical Patients: One Year Hemodynamic, Clinical and Functional Outcomes"

Rakesh M. Suri, Hoda Javadikasgari, David Heimansohn, Neil Weissman, Gorav Ailawadi, Niv Ad, Gabriel Aldea, Vinod Thourani, Wilson Szeto, Robert Michler, Hector Michelena, Reza Dabir, Bartley Griffith, Eric E. Roselli

Late Breaking Trial, 12:45 p.m.

"Sutureless Aortic Valve Replacement in High Risk Patients Neutralizes Expected Worse Hospital Outcome: a Clinical and Economic Analysis"

Emmanuel Villa, Margherita Dalla Tomba, Antonio Messina, Andrea Trenta, Federico Brunelli, Marco Cirillo, Zean Mhagna, Giovanni Troise

Poster Presentation

Wednesday, May 3

"Sutureless Aortic Valves Versus Transcatheter Aortic Valve in Patients with Severe Aortic Stenosis and Intermediate Risk Profile: A Propensity Match Comparison in the Real World"

Claudio Muneretto, Alberto Repossini, Lorenzo Di Bacco, Roberto Di Bartolomeo, Carlo Savini, Gianluca Folesani, Manfredo Rambaldini, Maurizio Tespili, Juan Pablo Maureira, Francois Laborde, Thierry Folliguet

Adult Cardiac Surgery Simultaneous Session, 7:30 a.m.

To learn more about Perceval and its patient benefits, please visit LivaNova at booth exhibit 1622 or visit www.heartvalvesurgery.com/sutureless.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

