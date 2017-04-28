

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher Friday, trimming weekly losses after disappointing U.S. economic news.



Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 1.2 percent.



Gold prices were up about 1.3% for the month, but lose 1.6% on week



June gold rose $2.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,268.30/oz today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX