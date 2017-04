WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in the previous session, gold stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is jumping by 1.9 percent after ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The rebound by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for June delivery rose $2.40 to $1,268.30 an ounce.



