Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2017-2021: IoT Streamlining All Devices like HVAC, Lighting, Safety and Security, and Access Controls: Research and Markets

The global building automation and control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of building automation and control systems.

Most building automation and control systems are incorporating the Internet of things (IoT) within their devices, which is aiding to improve the efficiency of the building. The connection to IoT enables the collection of real time data, which is used in creating dashboards that reflect the energy use in each area. Using this data, energy audits can be conducted to improve the efficiency. IoT in building automation systems help in streamlining the operation of all devices like HVAC, lighting, safety and security, and access controls. Data collected with the help of IoT help in analytics and energy management system. With the help of IoT, the installation, monitoring, and control of building automation and control systems becomes an easy and manageable task.

According to the report, utility bills are a major contributor to the total operational costs of office buildings. Reducing energy use will help companies make significant costs savings. Due to the rise in infrastructural developments, more commercial and office buildings are expected to come up. Fire and safety control, surveillance systems, and HVAC and lighting systems are needed to be installed in these buildings to improve the infrastructure and reinforce safety and security, therefore requiring the installation of building automation and control systems to achieve operational efficiency.

Further, the report states that most of the solutions offered by the vendors are exorbitantly priced. The prices vary depending on the building size and the customizable options that the end-user chooses. High market price is one of the reasons that dissuades many end-users from installing automation and control systems, especially in residential buildings. Vendors like Johnson Controls and Honeywell charge the customers on a per square foot basis. For a large building type, it might take end-users a long time to recover the cost of installation. A technician might be needed to control and monitor the overall functioning of the building. For instance, in 2016, Johnson Controls signed a contract worth $12.9 million with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Tennessee, US to modernize its facility. The amount reflects the level of investment that is required to completely automate the healthcare facility.

Key vendors

Automated Logic

Honeywell

Johnson Controls International

Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Beckhoff Automation

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

CONTROL4

DELTA CONTROLS

Distech Controls

Dwyer

Emerson Electric

Evon Technologies

Itron

Legrand

Lutron

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by solution type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

