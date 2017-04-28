Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2017) - Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. gives insight into their 3 mines in Mexico and how they expect their production to grow by 50 percent in the next 3 years.





Endeavour Silver Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, May 1-14, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSX: EDR) (NYSE: EXK)

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since 2004 the company has grown from no production to 9.7 million ounces of silver equivalent production in 2016. We find, build and operate quality silver mines in a socially, economically and environmentally responsible manner to create real value for all stakeholders. Endeavour Silver's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol EDR and on the NYSE under the symbol EXK.

