Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN Eligible PEA PME), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on lipid metabolism for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announces the publication of its 2016 Registration Document under reference number R.17-033.

The document is available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters (265, rue de la Découverte, 31670 Labège), and under digital version on the French Market Authorities' website (www.amf-france.org) and also on Cerenis' one (www.cerenis.com).

The following documents are integrated in the 2016 Registration Document:

Report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and internal control

Description of the share buy-back program

2016 Financial Annual Report.

Financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting June 9, 2017

Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative HDL and other therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess cholesterol is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

Cerenis is developing a portfolio of therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in this innovative lipid metabolism therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

