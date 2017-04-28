Research and Markets - United States Herbal Cigarette Market 2017-2021 with Honeyrose Products, Nirdosh, Ecstacy Cigarettes, AMERICAN BILLY & Smoke Free Dominating

DUBLIN, Apr. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Herbal Cigarette Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The herbal cigarette US market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the herbal cigarette US market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is significant number of public awareness programs and campaigns. Many public awareness programs and campaigns are run across the US to encourage consumers to stop smoking.



According to the report, one driver in market is increasing usage of herbal cigarettes as props and during social occasions. In the past few years, there has been an increase in the overall sales of herbal cigarettes for theater and movie purposes. Herbal cigarettes are often used by theater artists and film industry personalities as alternatives to traditional tobacco cigarettes, while acting. This is because many artists refuse to use traditional tobacco cigarettes and often opt for smoking cessation products (like herbal cigarettes) while acting.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is risk of allergies from herb used in herbal cigarettes. Even though herbs are the major appealing factor of herbal cigarettes, many consumers are at a risk of allergies (like sore/itching eyes, rash, and others) from the herbs used in these cigarettes. Some of these allergies may appear gradually or can happen immediately after inhaling the smoke.



Key vendors



Honeyrose Products

Nirdosh

Ecstacy Cigarettes

AMERICAN BILLY

Smoke Free

Other prominent vendors



American Indian

Brown Bear Herbs

DONG WHA PHARM

Dreams Herbal

Organic Smokes

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Key economic indicators



Part 05: Introduction



Part 06: Health implications of smoking



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Segmentation by type of herbal cigarettes



Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4c7wb6/herbal_cigarette

