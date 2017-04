WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after trending higher in recent sessions.



After ending Thursday's trading at its best closing level in over sixteen years, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down by 1.9 percent.



The weakness among semiconductor stocks comes after industry giant Intel (INTC) reported first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but on weaker than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX