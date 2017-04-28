

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, as disappointing GDP figures dented the dollar.



Traders are looking ahead to Baker Hughes rig count data due out shortly.



US drillers have been adding rigs at a frenetic pace, resulting in a huge surplus of domestic oil inventories.



The stunning rise in US production has offset OPEC's supply quota plan, which the cartel will extend into the second half of the year.



June WTI oil was up 36 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $49.33/bbl.



Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 1.2 percent.



