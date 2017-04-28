Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global WiFi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global WiFi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 120% during the forecast period.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Market Overview

Current Trends

Increasing demand for smart handheld devices, attributing to high-speed internet

Growing popularity of wireless devices and companies' keen interest in technology

Advanced technological developments in WiFi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Drivers

Constraints

Industry Attractiveness

Leading Companies

Airspan Networks

Airvana LP

Athena Wireless Communications

BLiNQ Networks

BridgeWave Communications

Cambium Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

FastBack Networks

Intracom Telecom

ip.access Ltd.

LightPoint Communications

Readline Communications

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Siklu

SpiderCloud Wireless Inc.

Tarana Wireless

