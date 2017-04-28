sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Micro Guide Catheters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.75% by 2021: Key Vendors are Terumo, Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Medtronic & ASAHI INTECC

DUBLIN, Apr. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Micro Guide Catheters Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global micro guide catheters market to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Micro Guide Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for interventional cardiac catheterization. As a part of the treatment for coronary heart disease with stents, physicians perform interventional procedures and diagnosis for various cardiac disorders. One such is the FFR measurement in which micro guide catheters are frequently used for measuring the flow of blood. These procedures help to confirm the severity of the disease, allowing physicians to prescribe further treatment plans.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased incidence of chronic disorders and rise in older population. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, neurovascular disorders, and other chronic illnesses. Treatment of all these diseases has become critical, leading to hospitalization.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is pricing pressure coupled with lack of product differentiation. Vendors find it difficult to remain competitive in the market because of the lack of significant differentiation in the range of products they offer. Since most of the features and functionalities of the products are similar in nature, most of the end-users tend to make selections based on their familiarity with a specific brand name. Thus, it is critical for manufacturers to develop a technologically advanced product line for future growth.

Key vendors

  • Terumo
  • Boston Scientific
  • Merit Medical
  • Medtronic
  • ASAHI INTECC

Other prominent vendors

  • ACIST Medical
  • Baylis Medical
  • BrosMed Medical
  • Cook Medical
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Micro guide catheters: An over view

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgdsxm/global_micro

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire