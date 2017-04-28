

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the downside, treasuries rebounded over the course of the session on Friday before closing modestly higher.



Bond prices bounced off their early lows and moved roughly sideways until climbing into positive territory late in the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.4 basis points to 2.292 percent.



The rebound by treasuries came as traders reacted to a report from the Commerce Department showing that economic growth slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 1.2 percent.



The weaker than expected increase in GDP in the first quarter represents the worst performance since a 1.2 percent decline in the first quarter of 2014.



Treasuries may also have benefited from geopolitical concerns after President Donald Trump warned of a major conflict with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.



'There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,' Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.



Trump said he wants to resolve the standoff with North Korea peacefully but argued a diplomatic solution is 'very difficult.'



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is likely to be in focus next week along with the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.



While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will examine the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



Along with the jobs report, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, manufacturing and service sector activity, and labor productivity and costs.



