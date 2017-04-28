Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Infrastructure Regulation" conference to their offering.
The EU has taken on board the G20 commitments and recommendations on reforming the derivatives market. EMIR' (the European Market Infrastructure Regulation) is the central pillar of this wide ranging program of regulatory reform. It builds a new regulatory framework where market participants have to play and define a new set of rules to comply with. EMIR is significantly shaping the derivatives' world and affects risk management, counterparty risk including central counterparties clearing, collateralisation and reporting.
EMIR introduces a number of complex issues and creates challenges and risks on one side and opportunities on the other side for all market participants, mainly banks, asset managers and other financial services firms, i.e. custody and financial advisors.
During this highly practical 1 day course you will have a chance to learn about the key elements of the new regulation as well as opportunities and challenges that come with it. You will also be able to identify the relevant issues for your organisation and how EMIR can impact your business
Topics Covered During This Training
Why EMIR?
Addressing the interconnectedness in OTC derivatives markets
EMIR and other key regulatory developments: Basel III CRD IV, Dodd-Frank and MIFID
ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority
EMIR objectives and implementation timeline
Subject matter, scope and definitions
Clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives
Key challenges: valuation (mark-to-market, mark-to-model, collateralisation)
Risk management procedures
Authorisation of Central Counterparties (CCPs)
Other provisions
Key challenges, opportunities and risks for asset managers, securities services, banks and financial advisors
By the end of this course you will:
Understand the background to EMIR and the regulation's key elements
Be able to place EMIR in the context of other major regulations including Basel III, Dodd-Frank and MIFID
Explore the implications for clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives
Become aware of challenges and opportunities
Identify the right risk management procedures
Assess the impact of EMIR for your organisation/business
