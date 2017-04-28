Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2017) - Carlyle Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: OLG) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph T. Malafonte, currently President and Chief Executive Officer of JDM Services. JDM services is an industry leader in the merchant bankcard processing industry.

"Mr. Malafonte's credentials and experience align perfectly with the direction and growth of the Company" said Sandy J, Masselli, Jr, Carlyle Entertainment's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Malafonte has over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, as a partner at Sanford Bernstein LP heading up the firm's Equity Sales and Trading. Prior to becoming a partner at Sanford Bernstein Mr. Malafonte was Director of Sales and Trading at Credit Suisse.

Carlyle Entertainment further announces, that the Company completed the relocation of its Executive Office to 170 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29401 USA. The relocation has been successful and we expect hiring four new employees in the Charleston office. The Company filed a listing application with OTC Markets Group, Inc. in New York, NY USA. on March 2, 2017. We received approval for listing from OTC Markets Group, Inc. in New York and now we are awaiting a new trading symbol from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.(FINRA), subject to regulatory approval with FINRA.

About Carlyle:

Carlyle owns and maintains legal and licensed interactive software-based games of chance, focused on fully commercializing its online casino and sports book to become the premier interactive gaming and entertainment provider for regulated markets. Through its development of the Global Multi-Player Software Platform, which was coded specifically for use in the online casino and sports book markets, Carlyle has developed a unique platform that allows the Company to offer a diverse array of online casino games as well as robust card games that are easy-to-use and quick-to-play.

