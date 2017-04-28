Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig has recently completed a research project for a leading medical device company to optimize the client's sales force performance and improve sales revenue.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005959/en/

Quantzig's latest assessment helped a leading medical device manufacturer optimize their sales force performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Medical device salesforce staff need to establish and maintain positive relationships with clients, including healthcare practitioners, hospital representatives, and other hospital and medical industry staff. Today, salespeople often act as the face of the company and play a significant role in sales success and failure. If salespeople lack proper training and resources regarding innovative devices, or if the company does not have a clearly established, effective sales methodology and technological support, sales-which are essential to generating profits and establishing business success-will suffer. The desire to optimize sales and improve salesforce performance in this rapidly changing, competitive industry has led to an increase in the need for sales analytics

The purpose of this research project was to establish a more effective way of measuring the client's sales performance, gain a thorough understanding of their funnel sales, and identify the key factors that generate and drive sales. The client also requested that Quantzig help them to more easily evaluate the conversion probability for potential deals and sales, and to identify key characteristics and activities that play a role in determining whether or not a sale will be successful. In the span of just ten weeks, the client was able to gain valuable insights on product and account performance in specific regions. Quantzig also helped the client to develop a highly-effective strategy for resource and salesforce allocation based on pipeline estimation and sales representative performance, and established a targeted approach that resulted in higher returns on investment and an increase in sales.

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this project

Quantzig's healthcare portfolio

The healthcare industry is characterized by changing consumer demographics, regulatory pressures, and evolving market dynamics, making it critical for the healthcare industry to frequently introduce new innovations and strive towards improved clinical outcomes. Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions help clients in the healthcare industry including pharma, medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare delivery companies - to address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage.

Solutions Provided by Quantzig

Sales analysis and forecasting

Sales force effectiveness

Sales KPI and performance tracking

Logistics optimization

Call planning

And many more

Request a free proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005959/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com