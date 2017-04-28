Global Printed Sensors Market to Surpass $12 Billion by 2022 - Demand for Printed Sensors is Rising from Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Building Automation Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Printed Sensors Market, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The global printed sensors market is projected to surpass $ 12 billion by 2022. In 2016, North America emerged as the largest regional market for printed sensors, globally, and the region is anticipated to further continue dominating the global printed sensors market through the forecast period as well. Biosensors accounted for the largest share in printed sensors market across the globe, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well.

Printed sensor is an electronic component, capable of detecting responses, events or changes and providing a notification in form of an electrical or optical signal. Printed sensors are widely used in retail sector and logistics industries, to keep a check on inventory, shelf life, date of packaging of products, etc. Owing to rising technological advancements in printed sensors, use of biosensors is also increasing in medical devices to keep a real time check on patient's glucose level, blood pressure, etc.

Moreover, demand for printed sensors is rising from consumer electronics, automotive and building automation industries, in order to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, increasing demand new features, such as 3D and assistive touch, coupled with rising demand for smart packaging and declining prices of printed sensors are few of the other factors anticipated to propel global printed sensors market through 2022.

Companies Mentioned

BeBop Sensors, Inc.

Canatu Oy

GSI Technologies LLC

ISORG SA

Integrated Device Technology

Interlink Electronics Inc.

KWJ Engineering Inc.

MC10, Inc.

Meggitt Sensing System

NikkoIA SAS

ON Semiconductors

PST Sensors

Peratech Holdco Limited

PolyIC GmbH & Co. Kg

RISE Acreo

STMicroelectronics Inc.

Sensitronics

T+Ink, Inc.

Tekscan, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Printed Sensors Market Landscape

5. Global Printed Sensors Market Outlook

6. Global Printed Sensors Market Attractiveness Index

7. North America Printed Sensors Market Outlook

8. Europe Printed Sensors Market Outlook

9. Asia Pacific Printed Sensors Market Outlook

10. South America Printed Sensors Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Printed Sensors Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trend & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3v34m/global_printed

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716