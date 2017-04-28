Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2017) - Barisan Gold Corporation (TSXV: BG) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated July 18, 2016, the Company has issued 12,546,370 common shares at the deemed price of $0.05 per common share in settlement of outstanding debt of $627,319 and announces August 26, 2017 as the hold period expiry date.

