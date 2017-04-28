Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC MegaFon / Annual Financial Report PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon publishes its 2016 Annual Report (news with additional features) 28-Apr-2017 / 21:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon publishes its 2016 Annual Report* *Moscow, Russian Federation (28 April 2017)* - *Public Joint Stock Company 'MegaFon' (LSE: MFON), a leading Russian telecommunications operator ('MegaFon' or the 'Company'), has published its Annual Report for 2016 today, which includes the audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016. * The document contains a comprehensive management report, responsibility statements and other information. The Report is available for download on the Company's website at: www.megafon.ru/ad/ar2016_pdf [1] In compliance with 9.6.1 of the UK Listing Rules, a copy of this document has been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. - end - For More Information: PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Director for IR and M&A Media: Peter Lidov Tel: + 7 926 200 6699 plidov@megafon.ru Director for PR *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. *Statement Regarding Inside Information* _Some of the information in this document may be inside information. The subject matter, the identity of the issuer, the identity of the persons making the notification and their titles, and the date and time of the notification are all as set forth above._ Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HNFWPWBAAB [3] Document title: MegaFon PJSC Annual Report 2016 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 