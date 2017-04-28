

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $23.46 million, or $0.08 per share. This was higher than $9.28 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23.46 Mln. vs. $9.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 152.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07



