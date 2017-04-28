VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. ("Captiva Verde" or the "Company") announces that Mike Boyd and Jeff Ciachurski have resigned effective today as directors and officers of the company. Jeff Ciachurski, on a non-legal pro bono basis, will assist the company as "Special Advisor to the Shareholders" until the shareholders determine the new operating plan and strategy for the Company. Jeff Ciachurski and Michael Boyd resigned from Captiva Verde Farming Corp. on Sept. 12, 2016.

On behalf of the Shareholders of the Company

Jeffrey Ciachurski, Special Advisor to the Shareholders

READER ADVISORY

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Contacts:

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Special Advisor to the Shareholders

Cell: (949) 903-5906

westernwind@shaw.ca



