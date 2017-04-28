TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2017 were elected as directors of Toromont, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held Thursday, April 27, 2017 are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Toromont:

Percentage Percentage Total Votes of Votes In Total Votes of Votes Nominee For Favour Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Jeffrey S. Chisholm 58,375,987 98.55% 860,572 1.45% 2. Cathryn E. Cranston 58,471,639 98.71% 764,920 1.29% 3. Robert M. Franklin 58,327,390 98.47% 909,169 1.53% 4. David A. Galloway 58,249,246 98.33% 987,313 1.67% 5. James W. Gill 59,143,103 99.84% 93,456 0.16% 6. Wayne S. Hill 58,501,360 98.76% 735,199 1.24% 7. John S. McCallum 56,764,582 95.83% 2,471,977 4.17% 8. Scott J. Medhurst 59,165,143 99.88% 71,416 0.12% 9. Robert M. Ogilvie 58,119,429 98.11% 1,117,130 1.89% 10. Katherine A. Rethy 57,746,023 97.48% 1,490,536 2.52%

