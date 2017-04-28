Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:10 am GMT/6:10 am ET.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $150.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2017. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens helps its retail customers "bank better" with mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,200 Citizens Bank branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Citizens also provides wealth management, mortgage lending, auto lending, student lending and commercial banking services in select markets nationwide. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest hedging, leasing and asset finance, specialty finance and trade finance. Citizens operates through its subsidiaries Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania as Citizens Bank, Citizens Commercial Banking and Citizens One. Additional information about Citizens and its full line of products and services can be found at www.citizensbank.com.

CFG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428006037/en/

Contacts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Media:

Peter Lucht 718-655-2289

or

Investors:

Ellen A. Taylor 203-900-6854