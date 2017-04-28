CALGARY, ALBERTA - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:



As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at April 28, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,208,902 common shares with voting rights.



For further information, please contact:



John Festival - President and Chief Executive Don Cook - Chief Financial Officer Officer Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson - Investor Relations Sweden Tel.: +46 701-112615



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on April 28, 2017.



