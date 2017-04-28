CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX)(OMX: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at April 28, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,208,902 common shares with voting rights.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on April 28, 2017.

Contacts:

John Festival

President and Chief Executive Officer

Don Cook

Chief Financial Officer

Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

