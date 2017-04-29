Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Parecoxib Sales, Price Analysis, Sales Forecast 2017" report to their offering.

Introducing the new research, Parecoxib Sales, Price Analysis, Sales Forecast 2017. Find out the sales of Parecoxib worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia. Discover the growth trends of Parecoxib by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021. The research also provides Parecoxib unit price by countries. The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Parecoxib sales trends, sales forecast for Parecoxib, brand planning, Parecoxib generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.

Research Scope:

Product: Parecoxib

Country Scope: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, China, Canada, and Australia

Companies marketing Parecoxib and by brand name in major countries

Historic Parecoxib sales revenues ($mn) worldwide and by countries, sales trends

Parecoxib unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks

Parecoxib sales forecast ($mn) worldwide and by countries



Benefits to the User

Identify companies marketing Parecoxib by major countries

Find out Parecoxib sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Determine the price of Parecoxib in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs

Derive unit sales of Parecoxib by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence



Key Topics Covered:

1. Parecoxib Introduction

2. Parecoxib Sales Analysis

3. Parecoxib Sales by Countries

4. Parecoxib Price Analysis by Countries

5. Parecoxib Sales Forecast

6. Parecoxib Sales Forecast by Countries

7. Methodology

