Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017 -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017" report to their offering.

Introducing the new research, Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017. Find out the sales of Captopril worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia.

Discover the growth trends of Captopril by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021. The research also provides Captopril unit price by countries.

The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Captopril sales trends, sales forecast for Captopril, brand planning, Captopril generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.

Research Scope:

Product: Captopril

Country Scope: US, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , UK, Japan , Brazil , Russia , India , China , Canada , and Australia

, , , , UK, , , , , , , and Companies marketing Captopril and by brand name in major countries

Historic Captopril sales revenues ($mn) worldwide and by countries, sales trends

Captopril unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks

Captopril sales forecast ($mn) worldwide and by countries

Benefits to the User

Identify companies marketing Captopril by major countries

Find out Captopril sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Determine the price of Captopril in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs

Derive unit sales of Captopril by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

1. Captopril - Introduction

2. Captopril Sales Analysis

3. Captopril Sales by Countries

4. Captopril Price Analysis by Countries

5. Captopril Sales Forecast

6. Captopril Sales Forecast by Countries

7. Methodology

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmtp57/captopril_sales

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

