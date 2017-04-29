Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017 -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017" report to their offering.
Introducing the new research, Captopril Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017. Find out the sales of Captopril worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia.
Discover the growth trends of Captopril by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021. The research also provides Captopril unit price by countries.
The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Captopril sales trends, sales forecast for Captopril, brand planning, Captopril generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.
Research Scope:
- Product: Captopril
- Country Scope: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, China, Canada, and Australia
- Companies marketing Captopril and by brand name in major countries
- Historic Captopril sales revenues ($mn) worldwide and by countries, sales trends
- Captopril unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks
- Captopril sales forecast ($mn) worldwide and by countries
Benefits to the User
- Identify companies marketing Captopril by major countries
- Find out Captopril sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
- Determine the price of Captopril in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs
- Derive unit sales of Captopril by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
1. Captopril - Introduction
2. Captopril Sales Analysis
3. Captopril Sales by Countries
4. Captopril Price Analysis by Countries
5. Captopril Sales Forecast
6. Captopril Sales Forecast by Countries
7. Methodology
For more information about this report visit
http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmtp57/captopril_sales
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716