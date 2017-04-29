Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mortgage Lending In Poland 2017-2019" report to their offering.

This report builds on the success of the 2016 edition and provides an updated view of emerging trends on the Polish mortgage lending market. Similarly to the previous version our analysis covers a wide range of perspectives.

A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2019 has been also included.

Report Scope

Market size

Competitive structure

Market shares

Margins

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Residential real estate stock prices

New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2011-2016

New dwellings completed by regions, 2016 Q1-Q3

Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2011-2016 Q3

2. Mortgage lending

Total lending to households by type of loan, 2011-2016

Mortgage loans to households, local vs. foreign currency, 2011-2016

Number of new mortgage loans, average loan size, value of new loans, 2011-2016

Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2016 Q3

Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2016 Q3

Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe market size vs. growth, 2014 Q3-2016 Q3

New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2011 Q1 2016 Q3

New mortgage loans by currency, 2011 Q1 2016 Q3

Top players (market share>5%) on the mortgage loans market, 2015 2016 Q3

The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2011-2015

Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2011-2016

Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2011-2016

3. Regulatory issues, risk

The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2009 Q1 2016 Q3

Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans

CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2016

4. Forecast

Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast and GDP penetration, 2017-2019

Companies Mentioned

BZ WBK

Getin Bank

ING Bank

Millennium

PKO Bank Polski

Pekao

mBank

