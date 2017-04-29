Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mortgage Lending In Poland 2017-2019" report to their offering.
This report builds on the success of the 2016 edition and provides an updated view of emerging trends on the Polish mortgage lending market. Similarly to the previous version our analysis covers a wide range of perspectives.
A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2019 has been also included.
Report Scope
- Market size
- Competitive structure
- Market shares
- Margins
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Residential real estate stock prices
- New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2011-2016
- New dwellings completed by regions, 2016 Q1-Q3
- Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2011-2016 Q3
2. Mortgage lending
- Total lending to households by type of loan, 2011-2016
- Mortgage loans to households, local vs. foreign currency, 2011-2016
- Number of new mortgage loans, average loan size, value of new loans, 2011-2016
- Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2016 Q3
- Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2016 Q3
- Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe market size vs. growth, 2014 Q3-2016 Q3
- New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2011 Q1 2016 Q3
- New mortgage loans by currency, 2011 Q1 2016 Q3
- Top players (market share>5%) on the mortgage loans market, 2015 2016 Q3
- The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2011-2015
- Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2011-2016
- Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2011-2016
3. Regulatory issues, risk
- The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2009 Q1 2016 Q3
- Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans
- CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2016
4. Forecast
- Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast and GDP penetration, 2017-2019
Companies Mentioned
- BZ WBK
- Getin Bank
- ING Bank
- Millennium
- PKO Bank Polski
- Pekao
- mBank
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pzhcsl/mortgage_lending
