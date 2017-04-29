Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bactericides Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 2023" report to their offering.

The global Bactericide market is estimated to register robust growth in 2016-2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The Bactericide market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, crop type, form and geography. The mode of application type is further bifurcated into foliar spray, soil treatment and others. The crop type segment is further segmented into cereals grains, fruits vegetables, oilseeds pulses and other crop types. The cereals and grains sub segment of crop type was the largest segment in 2015.

The rising need of food security to meet the demand of a growing population is the major factor which is imparting huge growth in the global bactericide market. A number of key players such as Bayer Crop Science AG, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, FMC Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, MG2 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. are investing a huge amount for the development of innovative technology and solutions which contribute in the development of new applications of the Bactericide market.

Market Determinants

Market Drivers

Rise in Crop Production

Rising Need of Food Security for Growing Population

Changes in Farming Technologies and Techniques

Rising Cases of Bacterial Infections in Crops

Market Restraints

Increasing Incidences of Environmental Toxicology

Detrimental Impact of Overdose of Bactericide

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand in Emerging Regions

Integrated Management Methods for Bacterial Plant Pathogens

Market Challenges

Strict Government Regulations

Lengthy Development Period for New Products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Bactericide Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

Aries Agro Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science AG

Biostadt India Limited

Certis

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

MG2 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

PI Industries

Sharda Crop

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta AG

