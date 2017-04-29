Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Europe 2017 Wealth Report" report to their offering.
Despite the recent downturn, Europe remains the largest and most important wealth hub in the world. This report provides a comprehensive review of the wealth sector in Europe, including HNWI trends, wealth management trends and luxury trends in each country.
Scope
European countries ranked by total wealth, wealth per capita, HNWIs and multi-millionaires.
Country-wise wealth trends over the past year (2016), with forecasts to 2026.
Review of the European wealth management sector, including major players by AuM.
Review of the UK wealth management sector, including major players by AuM.
Review of European family office sector, including market sizing in London and Geneva.
Country-wise wealth migration trends over the past year (2016).
Review of the wealthiest cities in Europe.
Emerging cities in Europe the next wealth hubs.
Behavioral mapping of the different wealth bands in Europe.
Spending habits of European HNWIs, including: art, classic cars, collectables, prime real estate, second homes, travel, hotels and luxury clothing preferences.
Key Highlights
At the end of 2016, there were approximately 3.9 million HNWIs living in Europe, with combined wealth holdings of US$19.7 trillion.
Malta was the fastest growing wealth market in Europe during the past year (2016), boosted by the migration of a large number of wealthy people to the island and strong growth in local real estate, financial services, IT, internet gaming and professional services sectors.
Collectables, especially art, wine and classic automobiles are an increasingly popular way for European HNWIs to store their wealth. Collectables accounted for 1.2% or US$236 billion of the assets of European HNWIs in 2016, compared to 1.0% in 2006.
Family offices are the fastest growing wealth management segment in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Country statistics
3 Wealth migration trends in Europe
4 City statistics
5 Spending habits of European HNWIs
6 Wealth management in Europe
