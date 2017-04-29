Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Office Manager Course CPD Accredited" conference to their offering.

This is a fully CPD Accredited Office Manager Course. On successful completion, CPD Certification is awarded. The course aims to develop rounded a skill set and practical capability to work efficiently within Office Manager roles.

The course is delivered by an experienced Business Skills trainer with experience as an Office Manager. Numerous successful Office Managers have taken this course to set their career up. The training is highly practical and interactive, as it aims to develop real confidence and abilities within the workplace.

Who Should Attend:

Administration staff looking to become a supervisor or office manager; existing office managers looking to enhance on the job performance and knowledge or skill base.

Agenda:

Policies and procedures of organisations

Effective Business letter writing

Preparation of Business letter, emails, faxes, etc.

Explanation of organisational charts

Health and Safety in the office

Legislation and related compliance

Customer facing skills

Staff codes or practice, handbooks, etc.

IT equipment; communications equipment

Effective Team working

Budgets and target setting

Explanation of management styles

Filing and keeping organisational records

Equal opportunities and diversity in the workplace

Management of time

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hvgc9/office_manager.

