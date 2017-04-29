Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Office Manager Course CPD Accredited" conference to their offering.
This is a fully CPD Accredited Office Manager Course. On successful completion, CPD Certification is awarded. The course aims to develop rounded a skill set and practical capability to work efficiently within Office Manager roles.
The course is delivered by an experienced Business Skills trainer with experience as an Office Manager. Numerous successful Office Managers have taken this course to set their career up. The training is highly practical and interactive, as it aims to develop real confidence and abilities within the workplace.
Who Should Attend:
Administration staff looking to become a supervisor or office manager; existing office managers looking to enhance on the job performance and knowledge or skill base.
Agenda:
Policies and procedures of organisations
Effective Business letter writing
Preparation of Business letter, emails, faxes, etc.
Explanation of organisational charts
Health and Safety in the office
Legislation and related compliance
Customer facing skills
Staff codes or practice, handbooks, etc.
IT equipment; communications equipment
Effective Team working
Budgets and target setting
Explanation of management styles
Filing and keeping organisational records
Equal opportunities and diversity in the workplace
Management of time
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hvgc9/office_manager.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428006140/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Professional Development and Training