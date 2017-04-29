

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) said it is disappointed by the U.S. Court of Appeals decision to block the company's acquisition of Cigna. Anthem said it is committed to completing the transaction and are currently reviewing the opinion and will carefully evaluate options.



Anthem said, combining the company and Cigna would positively impact the health and well-being of millions of Americans and deliver significant cost savings to consumers. Anthem noted that Judge Kavanaugh has stated in his dissent, 'the record decisively demonstrates that this merger would be beneficial to the employer-customers who obtain insurance services from Anthem and Cigna.'



