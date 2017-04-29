sprite-preloader
29.04.2017
Pronovias Presents the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection

BARCELONA, April 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

KateUpton,MarieAngeCasta,NicoleKimpleandLenaGercke,amongotherinternationalcelebrities,alongwiththePRONOVIAS'digitalambassadorssawthelong-awaitedfashionshow

PRONOVIAS,theleadingbridalfashionfirm,delightedmorethan2,000guestsatthefirm'scatwalkshowattheMNACinBarcelona,forthe presentationoftheAtelierPronovias2018Collection.Theaudience enjoyedthefashionshowwithauniquemise-en-scene, underathemecalled "WISH" with a spectacular wishing well at center stage.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8091251-pronovias-fashion-show-2018/



ThemanyguestsincludedthefamousactressandmodelKateUpton(USA), modelsMarieAngeCasta(France),andKarlaMora(México),entrepreneur andgirlfriendofAntonioBanderas,NicoleKimple(TheNetherlands),TV presentersLauraBarriales(Italy),LenaGercke(Germany),ZoeHardman (UK),AndreiaRodriguesandCristinaFerreira(Portugal),actressVanessa Martins(Portugal),influencerCoralSimanovich(Israel),singerCuca Roseta(Portugal),andthesocialiteAnaBoyer(Spain).

TopmodelKateUpton,commentedonthenewcollection:"Pronoviasisan emblematicbrandandthankstoseeingthisfashionshowI'vebeenableto seethattheyhavedifferentpatternsandstylestofitallkindsof brides.Thecollectionisbeautiful,fullofdetailsandverysexy."

Victoria'sSecretangelsRomeeStrijd,MarthaHunt,andCindyBrunaalong withtheinternationaltopmodelBregjeHeinenshinedonthemirrored runway.

Throughthecatwalkpresentation,guestsdiscoveredthelatestbridal fashiontrendsfromtheAtelierPronovias2018Collectionwithdress proposalsthatplaywithsilhouettesandinnovativedesignsthatfillthe collectionwithpossibilities,frommermaidandflareddesignstovery fullballgowns.Thedresses,craftedinorganza,crepe,softsatinand Frenchlace,arefinishedwithwhitegemstoneembroideriesthatgivethe collectiongreatsophisticationanddelicateness.

Redcarpetandfrontrowphotos:Photoformat
Runwayphotos:UgoCámera

http://www.pronovias.com

@pronoviasPronoviasFashionShowAtelierPronovias2017

Download the photos of the guests on the red carpet and in the front row - https://we.tl/xmrqImdFKt
Download the photos of the runway - https://we.tl/1NpEkWhw16
Download the runway video - https://we.tl/ubKiPLcXNb

NOTE: We remind you that the pictures attached to the press release are exclusively for editorial use and cannot be used for publicity purposes in any case. Similarly, any use of these photos in the front cover shall require prior written authorization from San Patrick, S.L.U. San Patrick, S.L.U. will not be responsible for any misuse of the photographs.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506017/Pronovias.jpg )


Video:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8091251-pronovias-fashion-show-2018/


