Pronovias Presents the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection

KateUpton,MarieAngeCasta,NicoleKimpleandLenaGercke,amongotherinternationalcelebrities,alongwiththePRONOVIAS'digitalambassadorssawthelong-awaitedfashionshow



PRONOVIAS,theleadingbridalfashionfirm,delightedmorethan2,000guestsatthefirm'scatwalkshowattheMNACinBarcelona,forthe presentationoftheAtelierPronovias2018Collection.Theaudience enjoyedthefashionshowwithauniquemise-en-scene, underathemecalled "WISH" with a spectacular wishing well at center stage.

ThemanyguestsincludedthefamousactressandmodelKateUpton(USA), modelsMarieAngeCasta(France),andKarlaMora(México),entrepreneur andgirlfriendofAntonioBanderas,NicoleKimple(TheNetherlands),TV presentersLauraBarriales(Italy),LenaGercke(Germany),ZoeHardman (UK),AndreiaRodriguesandCristinaFerreira(Portugal),actressVanessa Martins(Portugal),influencerCoralSimanovich(Israel),singerCuca Roseta(Portugal),andthesocialiteAnaBoyer(Spain).



TopmodelKateUpton,commentedonthenewcollection:"Pronoviasisan emblematicbrandandthankstoseeingthisfashionshowI'vebeenableto seethattheyhavedifferentpatternsandstylestofitallkindsof brides.Thecollectionisbeautiful,fullofdetailsandverysexy."



Victoria'sSecretangelsRomeeStrijd,MarthaHunt,andCindyBrunaalong withtheinternationaltopmodelBregjeHeinenshinedonthemirrored runway.



Throughthecatwalkpresentation,guestsdiscoveredthelatestbridal fashiontrendsfromtheAtelierPronovias2018Collectionwithdress proposalsthatplaywithsilhouettesandinnovativedesignsthatfillthe collectionwithpossibilities,frommermaidandflareddesignstovery fullballgowns.Thedresses,craftedinorganza,crepe,softsatinand Frenchlace,arefinishedwithwhitegemstoneembroideriesthatgivethe collectiongreatsophisticationanddelicateness.



