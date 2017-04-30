CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/29/17 -- RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the 2017 Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. Awards were presented this evening at the 2017 Prairies Regional Meeting in Calgary, Alberta.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. "Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions" said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!"

2017 RTDNA Awards - PRAIRIE Region Winners:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Yellowknife: Kitikmeot women revive traditional Inuit tattoos

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Data Storytelling Award

-- CBC Yellowknife: Is Yellowknife ready to reckon with its toxic legacy?

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

-- Global Edmonton: Family Matters

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Saskatchewan: SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall wins 3rd majority in Saskatchewan

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- CTV Calgary: Postscript

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-Depth or Investigative

-- CBC Calgary: Gallery of Fine Cars, Investigative Series

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Saskatchewan: CBC Blue Sky: The R word - Racism in Saskatchewan

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- 650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- 660NEWS: Wildfire

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- CBC Calgary: News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice, Former premier killed in a plane crash

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- 980 CJME: Martel On The Move - Election IQ

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- 630 CHED: Metis Welcome, Kirby Bourne Tour

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Whitehorse: Ross River reacts to fatal dog attack on community member

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC Edmonton: Dental Nightmare: 'Life Will Never Be The Same'

Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound

-- CBC Edmonton: Waterbeds: From A Flood To A Drip

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- 650 CKOM's Day of Caring for Fort McMurray

Peter Gzowski Award - Radio News Information Program

-- News Talk 770: Return to Fort McMurray

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- 660NEWS: The Beast

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- 980 CJME: Taylor Field - Saying Farewell

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC News Manitoba: Access Denied

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

-- CBC North: Northbeat

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- Global Saskatoon: La Loche School Shooting, January 22, 2016

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- Global Calgary: Amber Alert - The Search for Taliyah

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- Global Regina: An Olympic Heart

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- CTV Calgary: Transplant Reunion

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- Global Regina: Wasted

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CTV News Edmonton: Mustang Ride

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- Global Regina: Decision Saskatchewan 2016

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

-- CTV News Edmonton: HIV

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award - Editorial / Commentary

-- Global Edmonton: Life School, Bob Layton Editorial

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect

Trina McQueen Award - Television News Information Program

-- Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan

ABOUT RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

WEBSITE

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

Contacts:

Ian Koenigsfest

President

RTNDA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com



Joanna Rose

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com



