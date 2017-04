Silver prices continued their downtrend this week. Silver peaked at $18.00 this week, and lost 4 percent as they closed at $17.22. The silver price chart looks not very constructive at this point. InvestingHaven made the point that the price of silver could have peaked for the year, a not so bullish silver price prediction for the year. However, every price decline always ends with a buying opportunity, ...

