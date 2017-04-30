Neuro Spinal Hospital, a Regional Pioneer in Medicine and Technology in the UAE, Selects InterSystems TrakCare Electronic Medical Record System

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This leading neuroscience center of excellence aims to further improve care for clinically challenging neurological, spinal and orthopedic conditions by adopting TrakCare as a service.

InterSystems, a global leader in health information technology, and Neuro Spinal Hospital, the first super-specialty neuroscience hospital in the Middle East region, have announced a plan to implement the InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system to enable Neuro Spinal Hospital to remain a regional pioneer in medicine and technology.

For over fifteen years, Neuro Spinal Hospital has established itself as a renowned center of excellence and referral destination for neurosurgical, spinal, neurological, and orthopedic treatments.

TrakCare will enable Neuro Spinal Hospital to keep on with its mission of providing excellence and leadership in tertiary healthcare by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. TrakCare will support clinicians at the hospital in their clinical decision-making, ensuring that decisions are better informed in order to strengthen patient safety and achieve successful clinical outcomes. Neuro Spinal Hospital will leverage TrakCare's embedded analytics capabilities that will lead to greater insight intothe operations ofhealthcaredelivery, which in turn will lead to improving outcomes while reducing costs.

The advanced interoperability that TrakCare provides Neuro Spinal Hospital is aligned with the direction of the Nabidh scheme. The Nabidh initiative from Dubai Health Authority is a health information exchange platform that connects public and private health systems to ensure that patient records can be securely shared and viewed across all of Dubai by authorized clinicians.

"The values that drive us at Neuro Spinal Hospital are all centered around the needs of our patients and their families. We are committed to provide them with the best care by combining expertise from around the world with cutting edge technology. We selected TrakCare as part of our mission to remain a pioneer in medicine and technology in the Middle East region," said Dr. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Founder and Medical Director of Neuro Spinal Hospital.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Neuro Spinal Hospital. TrakCare as a service' will enable the hospital to continue to focus on delivering the highest standards of patient care while entrusting InterSystems with their Electronic Medical Records," said Michel Amous, InterSystems Managing Director for Middle East, Italy, and India.



About InterSystems

InterSystems is the engine behind the world's most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters[TM]. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.com.

About Neuro Spinal Hospital

Conveniently located on the Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai, Neuro Spinal Hospital is a renowned private neurosurgical, neurological, spinal and orthopaedic specialist facility with a dedicated, expert staff of specialists using the most advanced equipment, technology, and evidence-based techniques. The Neuro Spinal Hospital takes great pride in its tertiary healthcare facility, offering superior diagnostic, rehabilitative and curative services for a wide range of neurological, spinal and orthopaedic disorders. The multinational staff is a dedicated, problem-solving team, working together with the patient and the patient's family to provide the highest levels of care and specialty services.