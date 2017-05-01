

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street and is modestly higher.



Exporters' shares rose on the back of a weaker yen. Data showing an expansion in the Japanese manufacturing sector also lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 85.82 points or 0.45 percent to 19,282.56, off a high of 19,283.45 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining more than 3 percent, Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is up 0.1 percent. Automakers are weak. Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 12 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is advancing almost 11 percent and Kobe Steel is up almost 9 percent. On the flip side, Ricoh is losing almost 7 percent, Okuma Corp is lower by 6 percent and Toto is down more than 5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 52.7. That's up from 52.4 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday after President Donald Trump warned of a major conflict with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. On the economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing that U.S. economic growth slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017.



The Nasdaq edged down 1.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,047.61, the Dow dipped 40.82 points or 0.2 percent to 20,940.51, and the S&P 500 slipped 4.57 points or 0.2 percent to 2,384.20.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, as disappointing GDP figures dented the dollar. June WTI oil rose $0.36 or 0.7 percent, to settle at $49.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



