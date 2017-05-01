

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly higher on Monday, struggling for gains following the weak cues from Wall Street after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth. Most of the Asian markets are closed for the Labor Day public holiday.



The Australian market is modestly higher despite the negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. Data showing an expansion in Australia's manufacturing sector boosted investor sentiment. Banking and mining stocks are exhibiting a mixed trend.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 14.90 points or 0.25 percent to 5,939.00, off a high of 5,946.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 13.40 points or 0.23 percent to 5,961.00.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down less than 0.1 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining 0.3 percent.



Oil stocks are weak despite higher crude oil prices. Santos is declining 0.2 percent, Oil Search is losing 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Origin Energy has sold its Darling Downs Solar Farm to pipelines owner APA Group in a A$220 million deal. The company's shares are losing more than 1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each, and Westpac is adding 0.2 percent. National Australia Bank is declining 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are higher as gold prices rebounded. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are advancing more than 1 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 59.2. That's up from 57.5 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia also will see April figures for the inflation forecast from TD Securities as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity price index today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7484, up from US$0.7474 on Friday.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start following the negative cues from Wall Street and is modestly higher.



Exporters' shares rose on the back of a weaker yen. Data showing an expansion in the Japanese manufacturing sector also lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 85.82 points or 0.45 percent to 19,282.56, off a high of 19,283.45 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining more than 3 percent, Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is up 0.1 percent. Automakers are weak. Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 12 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is advancing almost 11 percent and Kobe Steel is up almost 9 percent. On the flip side, Ricoh is losing almost 7 percent, Okuma Corp is lower by 6 percent and Toto is down more than 5 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 52.7. That's up from 52.4 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



The New Zealand market is also modestly higher. Most of the other Asian markets are closed in observance of Labor Day, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday after President Donald Trump warned of a major conflict with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. On the economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing that U.S. economic growth slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017.



The Nasdaq edged down 1.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,047.61, the Dow dipped 40.82 points or 0.2 percent to 20,940.51, and the S&P 500 slipped 4.57 points or 0.2 percent to 2,384.20.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher Friday, as disappointing GDP figures dented the dollar. June WTI oil rose $0.36 or 0.7 percent, to settle at $49.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX