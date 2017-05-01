Fashion Designer Manish Arora Announces Exclusive Fragrance Partnership With Designer Parfums

LONDON, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

World renowned Fashion Designer, Manish Aroraand prestige beauty company, Designer Parfums, are proud to announce the signature of an exclusive fragrance partnership.

ABOUT MANISH ARORA

Manish Arora is one of the most celebrated and inspiring contemporary designers in the world of Fashion. He is known for his astute craftsmanship and unique play on colors, such as his trademark palette of Pink and Gold. His designs are inspired by Indian heritage, with an exciting contemporary vibe. It was in 1997 that the world first viewed Manishs' design aesthetic with the launch of his label "Manish Arora". With this he grew from strength to strength gaining a devoted following in the fashion world, which finally led to Manish exhibiting at the London Fashion Week in 2005. In 2007 Manish Arora showcased for the first time in Paris Fashion Week. He became a member of the distinguished French "Federation of Prêt Ã Porter" the same year.

Today, Manish Arora sells his creations in prestigious stores worldwide such as Le Printemps Paris, Joyce, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus. In 2014 the brand opened its first flagship store in Paris, rue Rouget de l'Isle. This year will see the opening of another flagship in Beijing.

Manish Arora has been featured across the Fashion world with fashion spreads in International magazines such as Vogue, V Magazine, Elle, Harpers, L'Officiel and many others. His latest show in Paris in March 2017 has been acclaimed by international fashion editors, amongst them, Suzy Menkes, International VOGUE Editor: "The designer reached for the stars" (Vogue UK , March 2, 2017)."The Manish Arora fall 2017 collection was incredible and overpowering, beautiful from beginning to end," wrote Camielle Lawson-Livingstone (Fashionisers, March 3, 2017). "This was a human show. A show that strove for aesthetic perfection in every detail, and executed it at the highest level, with Henri Rousseau luminosity and magic. It was a salute to imagination, and a future of endless optimism and possibility," said Fashion Week Online(Pablo Van Arsdalen March 5, 2017). "Manish Arora offered up a veritable firework display!" wrote Women's Wear Daily (Alex Wynne, March 2, 2017).

Manish Arora is a 'life lover' -- enthusiastic, epicurean, generous and totally free spirited. His work is focused on spreading happiness and colors in a gloomy world. His universe is a pure celebration of the vitality and pleasures of living, and as such is particularly relevant with fragrances.

"I am very happy to be launching my fragrance along with Designer Parfums. Fragrances are part of my world and of my culture. They contribute to make life beautiful and this is my credo in everything I am doing. The process of creating the fragrance has been a beautiful journey and I look forward sharing it with everyone soon!" said Manish Arora.

ABOUT DESIGNER PARFUMS

Managed by Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO, Designer Parfums is becoming a key figure in the fine fragrance industry. Their current portfolio is distributed across over 80 countries with fragrances that are either wholly owned or operated under license. The portfolio covers a spectrum of classics with true heritage alongside designer brands including Jean Patou, Jean Louis Scherrer, Aigner Parfums, Ghost, Porsche Design as well as celebrity fragrance brands: Naomi Campbell, Ariana Grande and recently Jennifer Lopez.

This new signature shows the dynamism of the group and will enable it to establish itself amongst the leaders of the industry.

" Manish Arora is one of those rare talents who manages to see the potential of authentic Indian beauty and turn it into a contemporary and universal artistic vision.This license agreement is a turning point in Manish Arora's development as a global brand and we are very proud and excited to be part of its future growth. For Designer Parfums, this signature will contribute to strengthen our international portfolio of selective brands and reach out to younger and more fashion-savy consumers," said Dilesh Mehta , CEO of Designer Parfums.

The debut fragrance by Manish Arora is expected to launch worldwide early 2018.

