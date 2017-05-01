

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 5-day highs of 111.75 against the yen and 0.9965 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 111.51 and 0.9946, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 1.0886, 1.2901 and 1.3675 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0898, 1.2945 and 1.3652, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the franc, 1.07 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 1.38 against the loonie.



