TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's new vehicle sales growth eased sharply in April, figures from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association showed Monday.



New vehicle sales grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in April after a 13.8 percent jump in March.



In April, new vehicle registrations totaled 224,220 versus 212,713 a year ago.



In the year-to-date period, new vehicle sales rose 11 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX