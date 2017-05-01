

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 111.75 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 111.51.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 121.73, 144.31 and 112.19 from last week's closing quotes of 121.51, 144.34 and 112.02, respectively.



The yen edged down to 81.77 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 81.63.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the greenback, 123.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 113.00 against the franc and 83.00 against the loonie.



