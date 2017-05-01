

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a developer of products for the information and communications market, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter declined percent to 32.99 billion yen from last year's 49.54 billion yen.



But, profit from operation increased to 37.44 billion yen from 26.64 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales rose to 408.13 billion yen from 386.60 billion yen last year.



For year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects net income attributable to shareholders to be 105.00 billion yen or 285.77 yen per share, and net sales sales of 1.50 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX