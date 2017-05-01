

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.0924 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0899.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 0.7495 and a 6-day high of 1.0248 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7486 and 1.0217, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie climbed to 5-day highs of 1.4520 and 83.86 from last week's closing quotes of 1.4549 and 83.47, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the kiwi, 0.75 against the greenback, 1.03 against the loonie, 1.43 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



