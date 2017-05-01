Rescale and DYNAmore are excited to announce that hourly, on-demand licenses of the popular finite element analysis (FEA) software LS-DYNA are now available in Europe on ScaleX™ Enterprise, Rescale's enterprise cloud platform for big compute. The joint launch builds on the success of on-demand licensing in the United States, which accounts for 99% of LS-DYNA jobs on ScaleX in that country. DYNAmore, an LS-DYNA European distributor, will take care of orders and billing, while Rescale will deliver the software on its cloud platform.

Rescale provides ScaleX, a cloud computing platform for simulation and other software that require high-performance computing (HPC). Over 200 third-party software packages, including LS-DYNA, are integrated onto the ScaleX platform, which users can leverage on the cloud via an intuitive SaaS graphical user interface. Rescale partners with major public cloud providers, including AWS and Microsoft Azure, to allow users to run simulations on a global network of the latest HPC hardware.

LS-DYNA, one of the most popular software packages on the ScaleX platform, was previously available to European customers under a "bring-your-own-license (BYOL)" model that permitted customers to use their annual or paid-up licenses on the Rescale platform. With the addition of on-demand licensing, European LS-DYNA customers can now instantly purchase hourly licenses on the cloud to meet their variable simulation requirements and pay by the hour for the licenses they use. In conjunction with Rescale's multi-cloud network of on-demand HPC hardware, on-demand licenses will allow European LS-DYNA customers to fully leverage the elasticity of the cloud. "Engineers at European enterprises now have the freedom to scale out their LS-DYNA simulations in the blink of an eye, giving their organizations the IT agility that directly corresponds with ROI," said Joris Poort, Rescale's CEO.

DYNAmore's Software Solutions Manager Uli Göhner anticipates the news will boost LS-DYNA sales in Europe as the software licenses become more accessible and easy to purchase. "We already have a lot of requests from our existing customer base for short-term HPC resources. Our flexible licensing strategy allows customers to lease additional licenses for a short term or to purchase licenses on a pay-per-use basis. This new licensing option was implemented especially for our LS-DYNA cloud offering and allows our customers to use their HPC resources effectively."

Rescale is a Gold Sponsor of the 11th European LS-DYNA Conference in Salzburg, Austria on May 9-11, 2017. Visit the Rescale booth for a live demo of how to buy on-demand licenses on ScaleX.

About Rescale

Rescale is the global leader for high-performance computing simulations and deep learning in the cloud. Trusted by the Global Fortune 500, Rescale empowers the world's top scientists and engineers to develop the most innovative new products and perform groundbreaking research and development faster and at lower cost. Rescale's ScaleX platform transforms traditional fixed IT resources into flexible hybrid, private, and public cloud resources-built on the largest and most powerful high-performance computing network in the world. For more information on Rescale's ScaleX platform, visit www.rescale.com.

About DYNAmore

DYNAmore is the main partner for consulting, training, support and sales services concerning the finite element software LS-DYNA. The product portfolio consists of LS-DYNA, LS-OPT, LS-PrePost, GENESIS, additional complementary programs as well as numerous FE models for crash simulation.

DYNAmore is the first choice for pilot and development projects dealing with the simulation of nonlinear dynamic problems. Secured and qualified support for all application fields, FEM calculation services and general consulting on the subject of structural dynamics are among the services. The educational offering covers a wide range of seminars, infodays and conferences. The services provided also include software development for finite element solver technology and simulation data management as well as consulting and support for modern, massively parallel computer systems.

